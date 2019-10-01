Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.