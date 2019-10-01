Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 717 ($9.37).

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of LON SNN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 543 ($7.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.18. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a one year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

