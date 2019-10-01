Salzhauer Michael Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $35.76. 868,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

