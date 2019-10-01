Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $65,000 in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.96. 3,027,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,828. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.