Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $30,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

