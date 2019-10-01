Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $158,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. 491,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

