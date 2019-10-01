Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 4,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

