Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. 4,422,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,732. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,794 shares of company stock worth $12,846,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

