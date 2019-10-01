Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 28,342,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,111,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $276.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

