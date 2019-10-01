S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,158.14

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,158.14 and traded as low as $2,060.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,060.00, with a volume of 1,986 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SUS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77, a current ratio of 41.37 and a quick ratio of 41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,158.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

About S & U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

