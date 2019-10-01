S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 292,247 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,247 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,867. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

