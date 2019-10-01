S. R. Schill & Associates Has $240,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $126.37. 232,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,737. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

