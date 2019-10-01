S. R. Schill & Associates Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $180.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,707. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.61.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

