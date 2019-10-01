Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $57.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

