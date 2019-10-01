Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,238 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,914 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. 68,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

