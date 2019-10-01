Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

RHI stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 1,315,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after buying an additional 676,123 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 32.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after buying an additional 744,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

