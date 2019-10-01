Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

RIO stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.