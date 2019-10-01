Rightmove Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.80 (LON:RMV)

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RMV opened at GBX 556.80 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 536.17. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Several research firms have issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

