Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 1,893,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,610,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $289.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

