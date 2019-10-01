Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.85. Rifco shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and a P/E ratio of -44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 666.24, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a current ratio of 26.50.

Rifco Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

