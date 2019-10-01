RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,317.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 537,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 515,644 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 287,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,865,000.

NYSEARCA DIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,996. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.

