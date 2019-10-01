RFG Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $96.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.