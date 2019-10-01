RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in AFLAC by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 159,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

AFL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

