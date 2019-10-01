RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,580 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 158,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.