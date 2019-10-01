RFG Advisory LLC Buys 605 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after acquiring an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 520,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.