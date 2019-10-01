RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.48

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $20.27. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 882,751 shares.

The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$16.67.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

