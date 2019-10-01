Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 220 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 79,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 426,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 667,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

