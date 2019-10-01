Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after buying an additional 778,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after buying an additional 480,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 624,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.