Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

