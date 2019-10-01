Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1,549.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.08. 955,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,779. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $369.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

