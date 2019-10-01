Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,884,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $147,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. 176,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

