Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 232,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,576. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

