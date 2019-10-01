Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 333,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,157 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 127,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,602. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

