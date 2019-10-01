Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2) Stock Price Down 26.9%

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (LON:RC2) shares dropped 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.46. The company has a market cap of $221,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77.

About Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2)

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (The Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is the provision of capital growth. The Fund, through its private equity program, invests in private companies operating in Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and neighboring countries. The Fund’s investment programs include private equity program and trading program.

