Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Recon Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.72 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

