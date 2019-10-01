RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,783,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,340,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

