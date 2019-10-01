Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0015 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, Hotbit and HADAX. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $45,384.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.05366110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail, BitForex, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

