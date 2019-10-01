Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Down 2.4%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.50), approximately 30,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.27.

About Ra International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

