Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Down 4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, approximately 18,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

