Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Down 4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, approximately 18,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

