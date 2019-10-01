QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.38. QuickLogic shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in QuickLogic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

