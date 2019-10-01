Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.60, 585,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 133,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $205.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

