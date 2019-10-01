QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0144

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest and Kucoin. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $94,406.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00191719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01051724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00093730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

