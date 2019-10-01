PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 1,271,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,023. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342,747 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 725,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

