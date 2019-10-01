Prudential PLC Purchases 207,111 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,023.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

