Prudential PLC Buys 172,167 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 613.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,167 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,544,000 after buying an additional 415,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,697,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,091,000 after buying an additional 273,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 29.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,291,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,840,000 after buying an additional 1,207,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

