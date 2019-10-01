Prudential PLC Acquires 38,000 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.89% of Axos Financial worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,716,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $8,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 143,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,285. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.