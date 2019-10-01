Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 2,285,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,399. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

