Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Washington Federal (OTCMKTS:WAFD) Head-To-Head Review

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 9.16, suggesting that its share price is 816% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal $651.16 million 4.51 $203.85 million $2.40 15.41

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal 29.19% 10.47% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Princeton National Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.08%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Princeton National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

