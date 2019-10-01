Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Major Shareholder Acquires $400,000.00 in Stock

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) major shareholder Copper Hill Assets, Inc. bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PVNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 170 shares of the company traded hands.

Prevention Insurance.Com Company Profile

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

