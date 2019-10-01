Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Major Shareholder Acquires $400,000.00 in Stock

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) major shareholder Copper Hill Assets, Inc. bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of PVNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 170 shares of the company traded hands.
Prevention Insurance.Com Company Profile
