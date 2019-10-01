Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 15,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,331. The company has a market cap of $346.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 652,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 39,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.